DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.23 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 854 shares of company stock worth $75,105 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

