DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

