DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hasbro by 118.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $50,766,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 587,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

