DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.91 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

