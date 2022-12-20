DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,154 shares of company stock worth $14,139,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

