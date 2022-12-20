DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2.88 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average is $218.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

