DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equitable by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

