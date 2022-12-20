DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.52. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $332.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

