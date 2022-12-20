DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Several research firms have commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,024 shares of company stock worth $14,744,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

