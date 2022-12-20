DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baozun were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Price Performance

BZUN stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Baozun

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

