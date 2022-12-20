DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baozun were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baozun Price Performance
BZUN stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.