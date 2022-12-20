DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Incyte by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.
INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
