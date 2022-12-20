DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Incyte by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

