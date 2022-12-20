DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 47.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 87.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $569,827. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $279.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.96.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

