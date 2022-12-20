DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

