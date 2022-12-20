DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 32.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 60,962 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OCSL. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OCSL opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

