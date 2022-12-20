DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $205.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $674,469. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

