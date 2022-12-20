DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 80.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.