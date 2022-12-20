DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.