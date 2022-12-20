DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,091 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in FOX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in FOX by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FOX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in FOX by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
FOX Trading Down 4.1 %
FOX stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
