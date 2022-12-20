DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,360 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in WestRock by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

WestRock Stock Down 0.8 %

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

