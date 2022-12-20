DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,389 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

