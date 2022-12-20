DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,257 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 180.0% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 12.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $3,587,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $360.24.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.10.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.