DNB Asset Management AS Sells 174 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.2 %

JKHY opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

