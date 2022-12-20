DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,753 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after buying an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after buying an additional 59,093 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 158,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.