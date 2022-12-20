DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,468 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,918,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 428,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

