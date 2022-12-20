DNB Asset Management AS Sells 383 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 779.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $339.06 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.35 and its 200 day moving average is $291.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

