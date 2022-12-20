DNB Asset Management AS Sells 400 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.