DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,967 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Celanese Stock Down 0.5 %

Celanese stock opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.