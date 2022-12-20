DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,077 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

