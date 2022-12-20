DNB Asset Management AS Sells 600 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 738,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

