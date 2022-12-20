DNB Asset Management AS Sells 78,726 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,726 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 83.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,932.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $3,272,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.