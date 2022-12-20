DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

