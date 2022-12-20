DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

