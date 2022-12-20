DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

