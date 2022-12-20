DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 363,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.9% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 32.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.