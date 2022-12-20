DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

LNC opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

