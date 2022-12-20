DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.34. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

