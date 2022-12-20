Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $242.44 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.