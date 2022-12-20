Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $242.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.68. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

