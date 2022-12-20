Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

