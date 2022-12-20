Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $139.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

