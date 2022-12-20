Dollar Tree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,740 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,955 put options.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

