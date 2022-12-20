Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.40

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$78.40 and traded as high as C$81.78. Dollarama shares last traded at C$80.13, with a volume of 886,154 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.45.

Dollarama Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.40. The firm has a market cap of C$23.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total value of C$1,004,452.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total value of C$236,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,941.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

