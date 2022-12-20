Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.00

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.00 and traded as low as C$25.14. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 27,592 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

About Dream Unlimited

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

