Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,751,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,431 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $23,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,985,000 after purchasing an additional 687,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 734,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 682,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,592,000 after purchasing an additional 641,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

