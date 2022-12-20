Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,024 shares of company stock worth $14,744,928. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dropbox by 19.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 110.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dropbox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

