Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,024 shares of company stock worth $14,744,928. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
DBX opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
