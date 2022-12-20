Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ducommun by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth $500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ducommun Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

