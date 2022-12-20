Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

DVAX opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

