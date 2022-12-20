Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jonestrading from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DX. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX opened at $13.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $604.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynex Capital by 20.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.