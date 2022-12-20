DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.36 on Monday. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

