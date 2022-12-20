Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

